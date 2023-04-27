Attila Share 'Bite Your Tongue' Visualizer

Tour poster

(Cosa Nostra) Attila, Atlanta's most notorious dealers of metalcore brutality have announced the release of their brand new single "Bite Your Tongue" today. In what will be an exciting surprise for fans, a large portion of the new single features clean vocals from frontman, Chris 'Fronz' Fronzak for the first time on an Attila release.

Whilst pushing the boundaries of what has come before, the new song is still an undeniable ATTILA-level banger, maintaining their unique brand of powerful, intricate riffing, driving, ten-ton-heavy drumming and of course, it's fair share of Fronz's signature screaming.

Speaking on the new track, Chris 'Fronz' Fronzak shares: "Bite Your Tongue is about standing up for yourself and standing up for what you believe in. People will try to push you around but we will never back down. There are some people in this world that spew bullsh*t and say things that aren't true to please others. Not me though. If I say it, I mean it."

The band will be hitting the road for a series of tour dates, including shows at Bamboozle, Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple and Blue Ridge Festivals this year. Full dates below. For Tickets and info visit Attilaband.com

5/4- Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

5/5- Atlantic City, NJ @ Bamboozle

5/6- Huntington, WV @ The Loud

5/7- West Columbia, SC @ New Brooklyn Tavern

5/21 - Welcome To Rockville, Daytona, FL

5/27 - Sonic Temple, Columbus OH

9/7 - 9/10 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

