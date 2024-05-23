Attila Harken Back To Their Roots With 'New Devil' Feat Dickie Allen

(Cosa Nostra) Attila have released brand new, super-heavy single, "New Devil" Ft Dickie Allen today. The new track sees Attila hark back to their early releases, combining huge, obnoxious beatdowns, thrashy riffs and Fronz's signature vocal combo of rapping and screaming.
Speaking on the release of their new track, Attila frontman, Chris 'Fronz' Fronzak shares "New Devil is Attila showing respect to our roots. We grew up listening to heavy music, creating heavy music, and we will continue making heavy music.
"Lyrically the song is paying homage to our earlier works of art with a lot of references to our older songs. We wanted to make something heavy and it turned out absolutely gross."
