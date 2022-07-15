Avatar Announce Dates With Iron Maiden

Avatar are not ready to get off the road just yet, as the band has expanded their busy year of touring with the addition of dates supporting metal legends Iron Maiden in South America.
The band is currently touring North America, and will soon head to Europe, and has offered the following update from the road and about the new album. "I guess this is what they mean about coming back with a vengeance. We are tearing up North America with a fury that simply couldn't be done in the past two years. Then, we will go straight from here back to Europe and do the same thing there. So many places we haven't seen in a long time will once again belong to us. We are making up for lost time, going feral in the process.
"This would all have been plenty on its own, but there is more. Sweden is Iron Maiden country. They have molded us like few others, and that goes for Avatar as much as it goes for the entire Swedish scene in the last four decades. That being said, we always knew about another place where they are just as crazy for our heroes as we are. There seems to be a Swedish law that every rehearse room needs to have the Rock In Rio poster up. Brazil has always been a dream destination. We have always known that we would find brothers and sister there. The fact that our first trip there will be together with Iron Maiden is almost too much to take in.
"All this is going on while we are in the late stages of mixing our next studio album, and it's so potent that we most likely are cursing our souls for all time. We will make you see the devil, and we will make you dance."
AVATAR ON TOUR:
WITH LIGHT THE TORCH + OTEP:
7/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
7/14 - Cadott, WI - Cadot Rockfest*
7/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival*
7/16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*
7/17 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse
7/19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
7/20 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
7/22 - Fargo, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
7/24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
7/25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar
7/27 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue
7/29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades**
7/30 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
7/31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
*Festival Dates
**Sold Out
IN EUROPE:
8/9 - Jerome, CZ - Brutal Assault
8/11 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room
8/12 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Festival
8/13 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy Oxford
8/16 - Bochum, DE - Zeche
8/17 - Frankfurt, DE - Das Bett
8/18 - Dinkelsb, DE - Summer Breeze Open Air
8/20 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra*
8/23 - Krakau, PL - Tauron Arena*
8/24 - Bratislava, SL - Aegon Arena*
8/25 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena*
*Supporting Sabaton
WITH IRON MAIDEN:
8/27 - Pedreira - Curitiba
8/30 - Arena Eurobike - Ribeirao Preto
9/4 - Estadio Do Morumbi - Sao Paolo
Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity
Avatar Announce North American Summer Tour
Avatar Deliver 'So Sang The Hollow' Just In Time For Halloween
Avatar Launching Ages Concert Streaming Series
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Patient Number 9' Video
Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Videos
Rolling Stones Debut 1971 Classic In Brussels
Dance Gavin Dance Die Another Day With New Video
Tommy Lee, Ivan Moody, More In The Retaliators Movie
Singled Out: Sick N' Beautiful's This Is Not The End
Beastie Boys Will 'Check Your Head' Again With Special Reissue
The Mendenhall Experiment Recruit Suicide Silence's Chris Garza For New Song