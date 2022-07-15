Avatar Announce Dates With Iron Maiden

Avatar are not ready to get off the road just yet, as the band has expanded their busy year of touring with the addition of dates supporting metal legends Iron Maiden in South America.

The band is currently touring North America, and will soon head to Europe, and has offered the following update from the road and about the new album. "I guess this is what they mean about coming back with a vengeance. We are tearing up North America with a fury that simply couldn't be done in the past two years. Then, we will go straight from here back to Europe and do the same thing there. So many places we haven't seen in a long time will once again belong to us. We are making up for lost time, going feral in the process.

"This would all have been plenty on its own, but there is more. Sweden is Iron Maiden country. They have molded us like few others, and that goes for Avatar as much as it goes for the entire Swedish scene in the last four decades. That being said, we always knew about another place where they are just as crazy for our heroes as we are. There seems to be a Swedish law that every rehearse room needs to have the Rock In Rio poster up. Brazil has always been a dream destination. We have always known that we would find brothers and sister there. The fact that our first trip there will be together with Iron Maiden is almost too much to take in.

"All this is going on while we are in the late stages of mixing our next studio album, and it's so potent that we most likely are cursing our souls for all time. We will make you see the devil, and we will make you dance."

AVATAR ON TOUR:

WITH LIGHT THE TORCH + OTEP:

7/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

7/14 - Cadott, WI - Cadot Rockfest*

7/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival*

7/16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*

7/17 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse

7/19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

7/20 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

7/22 - Fargo, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

7/24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

7/25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar

7/27 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue

7/29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades**

7/30 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

7/31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

*Festival Dates

**Sold Out

IN EUROPE:

8/9 - Jerome, CZ - Brutal Assault

8/11 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room

8/12 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Festival

8/13 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy Oxford

8/16 - Bochum, DE - Zeche

8/17 - Frankfurt, DE - Das Bett

8/18 - Dinkelsb, DE - Summer Breeze Open Air

8/20 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra*

8/23 - Krakau, PL - Tauron Arena*

8/24 - Bratislava, SL - Aegon Arena*

8/25 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena*

*Supporting Sabaton

WITH IRON MAIDEN:

8/27 - Pedreira - Curitiba

8/30 - Arena Eurobike - Ribeirao Preto

9/4 - Estadio Do Morumbi - Sao Paolo

