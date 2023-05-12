Avenged Sevenfold Release 'We Love You' Video

(Warner) Avenged Sevenfold (comprising M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Brooks Wackerman and Johnny Christ) release their new song "We Love You" - an ode to decrying the rat race.
A frenetic dynamic rollercoaster riddled with hooks, peaks and valleys; A7X's latest comes with an innovative 360 VR music video. The band's highly anticipated eighth album, Life Is But a Dream..., drops June 2 via Warner Records.
"More power, more pace, more money, more taste," M. Shadows delivers the unforgettable lyrics portraying the tune inside our heads that keep us pushing and being the motivators and destroyers of our self and reality. The song depicts the forced feeling our society pushes us to consume, push, stretch and empty everything we can, resulting in possibly our own downfall if not halted. Avenged Sevenfold are masters at dynamic transitions over the course of one song, and this is no exception.
The music video for "We Love You" is no less ambitious. Artist Ryan McKinnon, using Unreal Engine, has crafted an enveloping, innovative visual experience for fans, which has been optimized for Oculus in VR and 360 on YouTube. The visualizer begins in peaceful nature before the pressure of society takes over and the world starts building at a crazy pace.
Avenged Sevenfold will support the upcoming Life Is But a Dream... album with multiple massive live shows this year which include headlining the Welcome To Rockville festival on May 19th in Daytona, FL followed by another headlining set at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on May 26th. The band will bring it back home to California with an arena show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 9th for their first time playing Los Angeles county since 2008, before taking over Madison Square Garden on June 23, for their first New York City appearance since 2007. But that's just the beginning. This summer, the band is taking off on a North American tour with Alexisonfire, Falling In Reverse and Kim Dracula.
FESTIVAL DATES:
Fri May 19 - Daytona International Speedway - Rockville Festival
Fri May 26 - Columbus, Ohio - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
'LIFE IS BUT A DREAM...' NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Fri Jun 9 - Los Angeles,CA - Kia Forum
Fri Jun 23 - New York,NY - Madison Square Garden
Tue Jul 18 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Wed Jul 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Fri Jul 21 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
Sat Jul 22 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Mon Jul 24 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Wed Jul 26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Jul 28 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Mon Jul 31 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Wed Aug 02 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Fri Aug 04 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Sat Aug 05 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Aug 07 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sat Sep 16 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW
Sun Sep 17 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW
Tue Sep 19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion - NEW SHOW
Wed Sep 20 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW
Fri Sep 22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - NEW SHOW
Mon Sep 25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO - NEW SHOW
Tues, Sept 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center * - NEW SHOW
Thu Sep 28 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^ - NEW SHOW
Sat Sep 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW
Mon Oct 02 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome - NEW SHOW
Tue Oct 03 - Portland, OR - MODA Center - NEW SHOW
Sat Oct 07 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW
Sun Oct 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW
Tue Oct 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater - NEW SHOW
Thu Oct 12 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - NEW SHOW
Fri Oct 13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - NEW SHOW
Sun Oct 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena - NEW SHOW
*Not a Live Nation Date
^Without Falling in Reverse
Why Avenged Sevenfold Originally Turned Down Metallica Tour
Avenged Sevenfold Announce North American Fall Tour
Avenged Sevenfold Announce First Leg Of 'Life Is But A Dream...' North American Tour
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup
Eric Clapton Shares 'Moon River' With Jeff Beck- Avenged Sevenfold Release 'We Love You' Video- U2 Add 8 More Dates To Vegas Residency- more
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album- The Agonist Announce Break Up- Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album- more
Chris Stapleton Takes Top Honor At 58th ACM Awards- Parker McCollum Celebrating Album Release With 'Burn It Down' Video Premiere- more
Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers- Killer Mike Pays Tribute to His Mom With Two Part Short Film- more
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Eric Clapton Shares 'Moon River' With Jeff Beck And New Video
Avenged Sevenfold Release 'We Love You' Video
U2 Add 8 More Dates To UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere
Metallica Share Live '72 Seasons' Video
The Hollywood Vampires Share 'Manic Depression' Live Video
Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Dark Void' Video
Portugal. The Man Enlist Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade For 'Thunderdome [W.T.A]'
44th Annual Blues Music Awards Winners Announced