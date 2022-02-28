AWOLNATION Recruit Rise Against's McIlrath For 'Beds Are Burning' Cover

Album cover art

AWOLNATION have premiered an animated video for their cover of the Midnight Oil classic "Beds Are Burning," which features a guest appearance from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against.

Bruno had this to say about the new cover, "Ever since I was much younger, I would sing along to this song. The singer may have the coolest dance moves in music video history.

"I think this song speaks for itself in terms of the message and meaning of the song. I was excited that Tim from Rise Against performed on this one in particular, given the power and influence his lyrics and music have had for so many years."

McIlrath added, "When I met Aaron years ago at one of our shows at the Coliseum in L.A., he disclosed his past time spent in hardcore bands, and we bonded over that. I've always been a fan of his, both as a person and his music, so it was an easy decision to guest on his version of Midnight Oil's 'Beds Are Burning.' It didn't hurt that I also love the song and all it stands for. I'm really impressed with the ways in which he made it his own because it's not an easy song to reimagine."

Midnight Oil's Rob Hirst reacted to the cover by saying, "A tough new light on our old song! The whistle near the end is a deft touch...congrats AWOLNATION and Tim on doing a brilliant job!"

The song comes from their covers project My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, which will be released on May 6th and feature collaborations with collaborations with Beck, Brandon Boyd, Grouplove Jewel, Portugal. The Man and more. Watch the video and see the track/guest list below:

Beds Are Burning (featuring Tim McIlrath of Rise Against)

Eye In The Sky (featuring Beck)

Take A Chance on Me (featuring Jewel)

Maniac (featuring Conor Mason of Nothing But Thieves)

Just A Friend (featuring Hyro The Hero)

Material Girl (featuring Taylor Hanson of Hanson)

Wind of Change (featuring Brandon Boyd of Incubus & Portugal The Man)

Waiting Room (featuring Grouplove)

Drive (On digital only)

Flagpole Sitta (featuring Elohim)

Alone Again (featuring Midland)

Related Stories

AWOLNATION Expand 'Megalithic Symphony' For 10th Anniversary

Former Awolnation Star Returns With Ziminy

News > AWOLNATION