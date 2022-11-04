AWOLNATION Unleash 'We Are All Insane' Video

AWOLNATION are continuing their dystopian video series that kicked off with "Freaking Me Out", with the second installment for their new single, "We Are All Insane."
The video series is directed by Eliot Charof and explores "The Phantom Five's fight to freedom in an overly digitized future", according to the announcement.
Frontman Aaron Bruno said of the new track "I wrote the song during a time when the days of the week felt especially monotonous and I was searching for ways to stay creative and productive.
"I think that's a feeling most people have experienced at some point in their lives, especially over the past few years." Watch the video below:
