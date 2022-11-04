.

AWOLNATION Unleash 'We Are All Insane' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-04-2022

AWOLNATION We Are All Insane single artWe Are All Insane single art

AWOLNATION are continuing their dystopian video series that kicked off with "Freaking Me Out", with the second installment for their new single, "We Are All Insane."

The video series is directed by Eliot Charof and explores "The Phantom Five's fight to freedom in an overly digitized future", according to the announcement.

Frontman Aaron Bruno said of the new track "I wrote the song during a time when the days of the week felt especially monotonous and I was searching for ways to stay creative and productive.

"I think that's a feeling most people have experienced at some point in their lives, especially over the past few years." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Awolnation Livestreaming Philadelphia Concert

AWOLNATION Look To Overly Digitized Future With 'Freaking Me Out'

Behind The Album: AWOLNATION's My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me

Awolnation Announce Falling Forward Tour

AWOLNATION Recruit Rise Against's McIlrath For 'Beds Are Burning' Cover

News > AWOLNATION

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Revisit 'November Rain' With 50-Piece Orchestra- Paramore North American Arena Tour- AWOLNATION- more

Silent Planet Frontman Injured In Tour Van Accident- August Burns Red Recruit Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach For Ancestry- Jimi Hendrix- more

Lamb of God Announce Headbangers Boat Cruise- The Dickies Stream Previously Unreleased 'Blink-183'- Imagine Dragons and DMB- more

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Original Christmas Song- Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'- Musicians Hall of Fame Class Of 2022- more

advertisement
Reviews

Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel

Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix

Quick Flicks: This is GWAR

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party