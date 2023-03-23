AWOLNATION have announced that they will be performing at this year's Louder Than Life Festival which is being headlined by the Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Green Day.
The band shared the following announcement, "We're excited to be joining the line-up for this year's Louder Than Life Festival, happening September 21 - 24 in Louisville, KY.
"This will be one of a select number of shows we'll be playing this year, along with Sonic Temple Festival, which we recently announced. Hope we'll see you there! Tickets are available now for both festivals."
AWOLNATION Recruited Rise Against's McIlrath For 'Beds Are Burning' Cover (2022 In Review)
AWOLNATION Unleash 'We Are All Insane' Video
Awolnation Livestreaming Philadelphia Concert
AWOLNATION Look To Overly Digitized Future With 'Freaking Me Out'
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Possible Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- Springsteen- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup
AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival
Primus Recruit Tool Stars For Upcoming Benefit Concert
Silverstein Expand Misery Made Me For Deluxe Edition
Jackson Browne Announces Summer Tour
Metal Church Announce New Album Congregation of Annihilation