AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival

Event poster

AWOLNATION have announced that they will be performing at this year's Louder Than Life Festival which is being headlined by the Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Green Day.

The band shared the following announcement, "We're excited to be joining the line-up for this year's Louder Than Life Festival, happening September 21 - 24 in Louisville, KY.

"This will be one of a select number of shows we'll be playing this year, along with Sonic Temple Festival, which we recently announced. Hope we'll see you there! Tickets are available now for both festivals."

