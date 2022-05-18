Bayside Premiere 'Strangest Faces' Video

Single art

Bayside have released a music video for their brand new single, entitled "Strangest Faces", as they prepare to hit the road next month with Thrice.

Frontman Anthony Raneri had this to say, "Writing riffs and making heavy music is fun. We've always had that kind of influence and we leaned into it a lot more with Interrobang‽. We wanted to see how far we could take injecting heaviness and riffs into melodic punk music."



He said of their upcoming tour, "I saw Thrice on a day off from tour in 2002 and I've loved them since. Can't wait to be on this tour and have a great band like Thrice making us up our game every night." Watch the video below:

