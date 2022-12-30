Big Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live TV Special

(The GreenRoom) A number of all-star collaborations will be part of the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash event and broadcast on CBS and the Paramount+ streaming service.
Collaborations will include Jimmie Allen And Flo Rida, Kelsea Ballerini And Wynonna Judd, Sheryl Crow And Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller With King Calaway, Thomas Rhett With Riley Green, and Zac Brown Band With The War And Treaty.
It was also just revealed that CMT's Cody Alan and WCBS' Lonnie Quinn will go live from New York City for the ball drop in Times Square before the Nashville crowd rings in the New Year in Central Time.
The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The full lineup of artists set to perform includes Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Wynonna Judd, Elle King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, The War And Treaty, and Zac Brown Band. The five-hour broadcast will feature a staggering hit parade of 50 back-to-back performances and cross multiple time zones, live from the destination home of country music. Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight and keep the party going through midnight Central Time with the city's renowned Music Note Drop.
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Luke Bryan Lead New Year's Eve Live Additions
Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean Share New Collaboration
Jason Aldean Announces Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour
Jason Aldean Shares 'Trouble With A Heartbreak' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more
David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen- Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic- Sammy Hagar Jams With Mick Fleetwood- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations- K.K. Hesitated Going To Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction -Iron Maiden- more
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Classic- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia- Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover- more
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more
Big Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live TV Special
April Wine Founder Myles Goodwyn Retiring From Touring
Adam Lambert Takes On 'Holding Out For A Hero'
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Biggest Hit Ever With 'Patient Number 9' (2022 In Review)
Rush Stars Reunited At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert (2022 In Review)
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed (2022 In Review)
Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute Eddie Van Halen (2022 In Review)
Iron Maiden Expanded The Number Of The Beast For 40th Anniversary Reissue (2022 In Review)