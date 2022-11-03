.

Black Star Riders Cover The Osmonds' Crazy Horses

Bruce Henne | 11-02-2022

Black Star Riders Album artAlbum art

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders have released a cover of The Osmonds hit, "Crazy Horses", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Wrong Side Of Paradise."

Originally issued in 1972 as the heavy rock title track to the US group's fourth album, the tune was a US Top 15 hit for the outfit. "We hope you enjoy our take on The Osmonds' classic!," says Ricky Warwick. "I remember watching The Osmonds performing this song on television in the early 70s as a young kid. I fell in love with it then and was patiently waiting for the opportunity to cover it. Thankfully my brothers in BSR shared the same adoration for the tune. So... The time is now and here it is! Thank you for all of the love and support for this record so far.:"

Due January 20, 2023, "Wrong Side Of Paradise" features the lineup of Warwick, bassist Robert Crane, guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Zak St. John, and marks the group's first studio set since the 2021 departure of guitarist Scott Gorham, who led the band through a transition from Thin Lizzy to Black Star Riders in 2012.

