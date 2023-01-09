Black Star Riders 'Riding Out The Storm' With New Video

Black Star Riders have released a music video for their new single, "Riding Out The Storm." The track comes from their new album, "Wrong Side Of Paradise," which will be hitting stores on January 20th.
Ricky Warwick had this to say about the song, "As we get older, sadly we start to lose the ones around us who we love, having lost both my parents and some dear friends in the last few years I've started to question and look at my feelings on my own mortality and morality.
"I've come to realize that death is a part of life and even in the darkest days (that we all get sometimes), I've come to understand that every aspect of life should be an intensified experience and never taken for granted."
Warwick said of the music video, "The video was shot in downtown Los Angeles and directed by Tony Aguilera. I love the cinematography and different camera filters that Tony used during the shoot. I think it complements the essence of the song, which conveys reflections of mortality and consequences of choice. Life must end eventually, but love doesn't."
"Wrong Side Of Paradise" will feature 11 tracks, and was recorded in the Autumn of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge California and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond Oregon with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston. Watch the video below:
