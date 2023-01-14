Black Star Riders Offer Free Download Of Wrong Side Of Paradise Singles Collection

Album art

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders and Earache Records are offering fans a free download of a newly-available collection of singles from their forthcoming album, "Wrong Side Of Paradise."

"It's just seven days until the biggest rock of 2023 so far - the inimitable Black Star Riders' Wrong Side Of Paradise," says Earache Records, "and what better way to celebrate than giving you a free album so you can see why we love them so much."

"The Singles & More..." features five songs that have been released ahead of the project's arrival on January 20, including the lead track, "Better Than Saturday Night" (featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliot on backing vocals), "Pay Dirt", a cover of the 1972 Osmonds hit, "Crazy Horses", "Riding Out The Storm", "Catch Yourself On", and the previously-unreleased album track "Burning Rome."

The UK band recorded "Wrong Side Of Paradise" in the autumn of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge, CA and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, OR with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston.

Watch the video for "Better Than Saturday Night" and access the free download offer here.

Related Stories

Black Star Riders Share New Song 'Catch Yourself On'

Black Star Riders 'Riding Out The Storm' With New Video

Black Star Riders Premiere 'Riding Out The Storm' Video

Black Star Riders Announce New Guitarist

News > Black Star Riders

Share this article