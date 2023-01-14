Black Star Riders Offer Free Download Of Wrong Side Of Paradise Singles Collection

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders and Earache Records are offering fans a free download of a newly-available collection of singles from their forthcoming album, "Wrong Side Of Paradise."
"It's just seven days until the biggest rock of 2023 so far - the inimitable Black Star Riders' Wrong Side Of Paradise," says Earache Records, "and what better way to celebrate than giving you a free album so you can see why we love them so much."
"The Singles & More..." features five songs that have been released ahead of the project's arrival on January 20, including the lead track, "Better Than Saturday Night" (featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliot on backing vocals), "Pay Dirt", a cover of the 1972 Osmonds hit, "Crazy Horses", "Riding Out The Storm", "Catch Yourself On", and the previously-unreleased album track "Burning Rome."
The UK band recorded "Wrong Side Of Paradise" in the autumn of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge, CA and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, OR with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston.
Watch the video for "Better Than Saturday Night" and access the free download offer here.
Black Star Riders Share New Song 'Catch Yourself On'
Black Star Riders 'Riding Out The Storm' With New Video
Black Star Riders Premiere 'Riding Out The Storm' Video
Black Star Riders Announce New Guitarist
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Robbie Bachman Dead At 69- David Lee Roth Shares Haitian Adventure On The Roth Show- more
Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip- Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover- more
Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced- Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'- Tom Petty- more
Jeff Beck Dead At 78- NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour- Eric Church- U2- Guns N' Roses and RHCP Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock TV- more
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Robbie Bachman Dead At 69
David Lee Roth Shares Haitian Adventure On The Roth Show
Black Star Riders Offer Free Download Of Wrong Side Of Paradise Singles Collection
Pierce The Veil Share 'Even When I'm Not With You' Visualizer
Trivium Share Cover Of Heaven Shall Burn's 'Implore the Darken Sky'
Floor Jansen Premieres 'Invincible' Video
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Announce Spring Tour
Singled Out: Dave Jordan's Gone Again