Black Star Riders Share New Song 'Catch Yourself On'

Album art

Black Star Riders have shared their brand new single, "Catch Yourself On". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Wrong Side Of Paradise," which arrives January 20th.

Frontman Ricky Warwick had this to say about the new song, " 'Catch Yourself On' is a phrase often used in my home country of Northern Ireland, it's used to tell someone to 'stop being ridiculous' or 'to get real'.

"We're sadly becoming slaves to technology and social media (guilty as charged). We don't think twice about sharing our inner most feelings and thoughts with a world of strangers...

"We seem to be losing the ability to think for ourselves. Technology is controlling us, instead we should be controlling technology. It feels like it's already surpassing human interaction."

Ricky will be celebrating the new album's release by unplugging for a series of in-store dates throughout the UK. See the dates and stream the new song below:

Friday 20th January - Assai Records Edinburgh 1pm

Friday 20th January - Glasgow LOVEMUSIC 7pm

Saturday 21st January - HMV Sunderland 2pm

Saturday 21st January - Reflex Records Newcastle 6pm

Sunday 22nd January - Crash Records Leeds 2pm

Sunday 22nd January The Parish Huddersfield 7pm

Monday 23rd January - HMV Manchester 6pm

Tuesday 24th January - Liverpool Phase One 7pm

Wednesday 25th January - HMV Birmingham The Vault 6pm

Thursday 26th January - Banquet Records 7pm

Friday 27th January - Norwich, Soundclash - 6pm

Saturday 28th January - HMV Crawley - 1pm

Saturday 28th January - Brighton, Resident - 6.30pm

Sunday 29th January - HMV Reading -1pm

Sunday 29th January - Oxford, Truck - 6pm

Monday 30th January - Southsea, Pie & Vinyl - 1pm

Monday 30th January - HMV Southampton - 5pm

Tuesday 31st January - Rough Trade East - 7pm

Wednesday 1st February - Cambridge Relevant Record Cafe - 5pm

Thursday 2nd February - HMV Leicester 5pm

Related Stories

Black Star Riders 'Riding Out The Storm' With New Video

Black Star Riders Premiere 'Riding Out The Storm' Video

Black Star Riders Announce New Guitarist

Black Star Riders Cover The Osmonds' Crazy Horses

News > Black Star Riders