Black Star Riders Share New Song 'Catch Yourself On'

Black Star Riders have shared their brand new single, "Catch Yourself On". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Wrong Side Of Paradise," which arrives January 20th.
Frontman Ricky Warwick had this to say about the new song, " 'Catch Yourself On' is a phrase often used in my home country of Northern Ireland, it's used to tell someone to 'stop being ridiculous' or 'to get real'.
"We're sadly becoming slaves to technology and social media (guilty as charged). We don't think twice about sharing our inner most feelings and thoughts with a world of strangers...
"We seem to be losing the ability to think for ourselves. Technology is controlling us, instead we should be controlling technology. It feels like it's already surpassing human interaction."
Ricky will be celebrating the new album's release by unplugging for a series of in-store dates throughout the UK. See the dates and stream the new song below:
Friday 20th January - Assai Records Edinburgh 1pm
Friday 20th January - Glasgow LOVEMUSIC 7pm
Saturday 21st January - HMV Sunderland 2pm
Saturday 21st January - Reflex Records Newcastle 6pm
Sunday 22nd January - Crash Records Leeds 2pm
Sunday 22nd January The Parish Huddersfield 7pm
Monday 23rd January - HMV Manchester 6pm
Tuesday 24th January - Liverpool Phase One 7pm
Wednesday 25th January - HMV Birmingham The Vault 6pm
Thursday 26th January - Banquet Records 7pm
Friday 27th January - Norwich, Soundclash - 6pm
Saturday 28th January - HMV Crawley - 1pm
Saturday 28th January - Brighton, Resident - 6.30pm
Sunday 29th January - HMV Reading -1pm
Sunday 29th January - Oxford, Truck - 6pm
Monday 30th January - Southsea, Pie & Vinyl - 1pm
Monday 30th January - HMV Southampton - 5pm
Tuesday 31st January - Rough Trade East - 7pm
Wednesday 1st February - Cambridge Relevant Record Cafe - 5pm
Thursday 2nd February - HMV Leicester 5pm
