Black Veil Brides Premiere Devil Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-17-2022

Black Veil Brides EP cover art
EP cover art

Black Veil Brides have released a music video for their track "Devil." The song is the opening track to the group's recently released "The Mourning" EP.

The video was filmed during the band's performance in Mexico City on October 26, 2022 and was directed by longtime visual collaborator Edwin Daboub.

The band also revealed that they are releasing new limited-edition "Devil" inspired holiday merch. Only 100 pieces of each design are available in this limited run of designs. All items are available for purchase here.

