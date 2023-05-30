Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo Announce Coheadlining Tour

(Freeman) Black Veil Brides and VV (Ville Valo) will co-headline a massive tour in select cities across North America. The BVB & VV 2023 Tour (featuring special guests Dark Divine) combines three unique bands who champion the heavy-hearted, hopeless, and broken with mixtures of high intensity and melody.
Produced by Live Nation, tickets to the tour will be available starting Tuesday, May 30 at 12 pm ET via presales with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 2 at 10 am local time on LiveNation.com.
"We cannot wait to join forces with Ville Valo and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night," says Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack. "This run has been in the works for quite a while. We couldn't be happier now that we can finally share the news. VILLE is an icon. We have all been fans of his, not only for his work in the hugely influential band HIM but as a torchbearer for an entire generation of rock fans and musicians."
"There's something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between Black Veil Brides and Dark Divine on this autumnal trek across North America," muses Valo. "And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous."
Andy adds, "This tour is a dream come true and will be something special. Dark Divine is new to the scene but garnering a lot of attention quickly and rightfully so. They are hands down one of the best young bands out there, and we are certain the BVB Army and VV fans will love them."
BVB & VV 2023 Tour Dates:
Sept 10 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
Sept 11 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
Sept 12 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Sept 14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Sept 15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!*
Sept 16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater*
Sept 17 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Sept 19 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Sept 20 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept 22 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater
Sept 23 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Sept 24 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
Sept 25 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Sept 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sept 28 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana*
Sept 29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*
Sept 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct 01 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Oct 03 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
Oct 05 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater*
Oct 06 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
Oct 07 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Oct 09 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Oct 11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
Oct 12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
Oct 14 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct 15 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
Oct 16 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Oct 18 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
Oct 19 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
Oct 20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
*Not A Live Nation Date
