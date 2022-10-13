Blind Guardian Reveal 'Life Beyond The Spheres' Video

The God Machine album art

Blind Guardian have released a music video for their song "Life Beyond The Spheres". The track comes from their recently released new album, The God Machine.

Guitarist Andre Olbrich had this to say about the new single and video, "I'm a big supporter of innovation, to bring the whole music genre forward to something else. Maybe even find a new something that wasn't there before, I think with 'Life Beyond the Spheres,' I knew I wanted to go somewhere in the soundtrack direction.

"At that time, I was playing cyberpunk, so my inspiration was a little bit cyberpunkish. I tried to bring a metal soundtrack into a cyberpunk direction, more spacey than we ever have before. Hansi grabbed that feeling, and I think now we have something new. I like that, it is a very innovative song, I'm proud of this too."

Vocalist Hansi Kursch added, "'Life Beyond the Spheres' leads us to spaces unknown and places where no man has gone before. It certainly delivers music that is not from this world. There is always hope. This is what the song means to me."

Related Stories

Blind Guardian Deliver 'Architects Of Doom' Video

Blind Guardian Deliver Violent Shadows Performance Video

Blind Guardian To Unleash The God Machine

Blind Guardian Reveal 'Secrets Of The American Gods'

Blind Guardian Music and Merch

News > Blind Guardian