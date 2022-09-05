Blind Guardian Deliver 'Architects Of Doom' Video

Album art

Blind Guardian have released a music video for their track, "Architects Of Doom", to celebrate the arrival of their new studio album, "The God Machine".

Vocalist Hansi Kursch shared, "Happy Release Day! Finally, finally, the day has come. Good things come to those who wait... I cannot imagine ever longing that intensely for a release date.

"You are hopefully already holding the masterpiece in your hands, assuring yourself that we didn't exaggerate with all our praise beforehand. No fillers, just killers! The God Machine is a wholesome BLIND GUARDIAN album that will sweeten your coming months, even years. It's served, bon appétit!

"The God Machine features classic speed metal anthems, epic bangers and 'Architects Of Doom'! This song is an epic wrecking ball at its finest. In my opinion, this is the best and most outstanding track of the whole record. Reinvention or a return to ancient virtues, that's the question."

Related Stories

Blind Guardian Deliver Violent Shadows Performance Video

Blind Guardian To Unleash The God Machine

Blind Guardian Reveal 'Secrets Of The American Gods'

Blind Guardian Premiere 'Deliver Us From Evil' Video

Blind Guardian Music and Merch

News > Blind Guardian