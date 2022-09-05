.

Blind Guardian Deliver 'Architects Of Doom' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-04-2022

Blind Guardian Album art
Album art

Blind Guardian have released a music video for their track, "Architects Of Doom", to celebrate the arrival of their new studio album, "The God Machine".

Vocalist Hansi Kursch shared, "Happy Release Day! Finally, finally, the day has come. Good things come to those who wait... I cannot imagine ever longing that intensely for a release date.

"You are hopefully already holding the masterpiece in your hands, assuring yourself that we didn't exaggerate with all our praise beforehand. No fillers, just killers! The God Machine is a wholesome BLIND GUARDIAN album that will sweeten your coming months, even years. It's served, bon appétit!

"The God Machine features classic speed metal anthems, epic bangers and 'Architects Of Doom'! This song is an epic wrecking ball at its finest. In my opinion, this is the best and most outstanding track of the whole record. Reinvention or a return to ancient virtues, that's the question."

News > Blind Guardian

