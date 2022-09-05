Blind Guardian Deliver 'Architects Of Doom' Video

Blind Guardian have released a music video for their track, "Architects Of Doom", to celebrate the arrival of their new studio album, "The God Machine".
Vocalist Hansi Kursch shared, "Happy Release Day! Finally, finally, the day has come. Good things come to those who wait... I cannot imagine ever longing that intensely for a release date.
"You are hopefully already holding the masterpiece in your hands, assuring yourself that we didn't exaggerate with all our praise beforehand. No fillers, just killers! The God Machine is a wholesome BLIND GUARDIAN album that will sweeten your coming months, even years. It's served, bon appétit!
"The God Machine features classic speed metal anthems, epic bangers and 'Architects Of Doom'! This song is an epic wrecking ball at its finest. In my opinion, this is the best and most outstanding track of the whole record. Reinvention or a return to ancient virtues, that's the question."
Blind Guardian Deliver Violent Shadows Performance Video
Blind Guardian To Unleash The God Machine
Blind Guardian Reveal 'Secrets Of The American Gods'
Blind Guardian Premiere 'Deliver Us From Evil' Video
Blind Guardian Music and Merch
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event- Pierce The Veil Return- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo- more
AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg- Nickelback- Corey Taylor- more
Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins
The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show
Fear Factory Share Video For Disobey - Disruptor Remix by Zardonic
The Dead Daisies 'Face Your Fear' With New Single
The Hu Share Bie Biyelegee Video
Blind Guardian Deliver 'Architects Of Doom' Video
Singled Out: Better Strangers' Nicotine Dreams