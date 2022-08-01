Blind Guardian Deliver Violent Shadows Performance Video

Cover art

Blind Guardian have revealed a performance video for their new single, "Violent Shadows". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The God Machine", which will arrive on September 2nd.

Vocalist Hansi Kursch had this to say, "Since our WWW Virtual Wacken Performance, Violent Shadows threw a massive, already overpowering shade on the expectations of 'The God Machine'.

"We were pretty aware of the effects that the number would develop. The message is quite clear in my opinion: we're able to go straight forward! With the single release you get a very concise impression of the album's precision and intensity.

"Just one more thing: everybody who thinks that the wait for the remaining five songs isn't worth it, is completely wrong! Every single song is a firework and shines even brighter in context. Remember my words, enjoy 'Violent Shadows' and pre-order The God Machine. Today, September 2nd's already yesterday." Watch the video below:

