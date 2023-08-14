Heaven Shall Burn Share Video For Classic Cover Of Blind Guardian's 'Valhalla'

Video still

(C Squared) Heaven Shall Burn have just dropped a video for their classic cover version of Blind Guardian's "Valhalla" to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their milestone album, VETO. The video was directed by their longtime partner, Philipp Hirsch and guitarist Alexander Dietz, and features a very special guest.



Guitarist Maik Weichert comments: "We always regretted never making a video for our version of 'Valhalla'. Now for the 10th anniversary of our album VETO we have finally done it and I think the result is impressive. We are particularly proud of our guest in the video, we just had to put him on a throne, because that's where he and his band belong!"

HEAVEN SHALL BURN are currently playing European summer festivals and club shows. Last weekend they headlined the main stage of the Saturday evening of the legendary Wacken Open Air.

"That was definitely one of the most intense and emotional experiences in our band history", comments Maik Weichert. "We started 20 years ago in Wacken as an opener on the smallest stage and now to have played as one of the headliners on the main stage completes a unique circle. Like everyone else, we rushed through a roller coaster ride of emotions for the entire Wacken week and we are all the more grateful for this unique Wacken night with fans and friends!"



Their own shows on this massive run were/are either sold out already or have a low-ticket warning, so you better be quick!



01. Aug 23 (AT) Feldkirch - Poolbar Festival SOLD OUT

02. Aug 23 (SLO) Velenje - Metaldays

03. Aug 23 (AT) Linz - Posthof SOLD OUT

04. Aug 23 (DE) Cologne - Live Music Hall SOLD OUT

05. Aug 23 (DE) Wacken - Wacken Open Air

06. Aug 23 (DE) Hannover - Capitol SOLD OUT

07. Aug 23 (DE) Rostock - MAU Club SOLD OUT

08. Aug 23 (DE) Nürnberg - Lowensaal SOLD OUT

09. Aug 23 (CZ) Jaromer - Brutal Assault Festival

11. Aug 23 (GB) Derbyshire - Bloodstock Open Air

12. Aug 23 (BE) Kortrijk - Alcatraz Festival

13. Aug 23 (NL) Amsterdam - Melkweg LOW TICKETS

14. Aug 23 (DE) Leer - Zollhaus SOLD OUT

15. Aug 23 (DE) Dortmund - Junkyard Open Air SOLD OUT

16. Aug 23 (DE) Wiesbaden - Schlachthof LOW TICKETS

17. Aug 23 (DE) Tübingen - Sudhaus Waldbuhne Open Air LOW TICKETS

18. Aug 23 (CH) Vallamand - Rock The Lakes Festival

19. Aug 23 (DE) Karlsruhe - Substage SOLD OUT

20. Aug 23 (DE) Störmthaler See, Großpösna - Highfield

Related Stories

Trivium Share Cover Of Heaven Shall Burn's 'Implore the Darken Sky'

Caliban Recruit Heaven Shall Burn's Marcus Bischoff For 'Virus'

Heaven Shall Burn Release 'Eradicate' Video

Heaven Shall Burn Release Double Video For Two New Songs

More Heaven Shall Burn News