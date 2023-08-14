Heaven Shall Burn Share Video For Classic Cover Of Blind Guardian's 'Valhalla'

(C Squared) Heaven Shall Burn have just dropped a video for their classic cover version of Blind Guardian's "Valhalla" to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their milestone album, VETO. The video was directed by their longtime partner, Philipp Hirsch and guitarist Alexander Dietz, and features a very special guest.
Guitarist Maik Weichert comments: "We always regretted never making a video for our version of 'Valhalla'. Now for the 10th anniversary of our album VETO we have finally done it and I think the result is impressive. We are particularly proud of our guest in the video, we just had to put him on a throne, because that's where he and his band belong!"
HEAVEN SHALL BURN are currently playing European summer festivals and club shows. Last weekend they headlined the main stage of the Saturday evening of the legendary Wacken Open Air.
"That was definitely one of the most intense and emotional experiences in our band history", comments Maik Weichert. "We started 20 years ago in Wacken as an opener on the smallest stage and now to have played as one of the headliners on the main stage completes a unique circle. Like everyone else, we rushed through a roller coaster ride of emotions for the entire Wacken week and we are all the more grateful for this unique Wacken night with fans and friends!"
Their own shows on this massive run were/are either sold out already or have a low-ticket warning, so you better be quick!
01. Aug 23 (AT) Feldkirch - Poolbar Festival SOLD OUT
02. Aug 23 (SLO) Velenje - Metaldays
03. Aug 23 (AT) Linz - Posthof SOLD OUT
04. Aug 23 (DE) Cologne - Live Music Hall SOLD OUT
05. Aug 23 (DE) Wacken - Wacken Open Air
06. Aug 23 (DE) Hannover - Capitol SOLD OUT
07. Aug 23 (DE) Rostock - MAU Club SOLD OUT
08. Aug 23 (DE) Nürnberg - Lowensaal SOLD OUT
09. Aug 23 (CZ) Jaromer - Brutal Assault Festival
11. Aug 23 (GB) Derbyshire - Bloodstock Open Air
12. Aug 23 (BE) Kortrijk - Alcatraz Festival
13. Aug 23 (NL) Amsterdam - Melkweg LOW TICKETS
14. Aug 23 (DE) Leer - Zollhaus SOLD OUT
15. Aug 23 (DE) Dortmund - Junkyard Open Air SOLD OUT
16. Aug 23 (DE) Wiesbaden - Schlachthof LOW TICKETS
17. Aug 23 (DE) Tübingen - Sudhaus Waldbuhne Open Air LOW TICKETS
18. Aug 23 (CH) Vallamand - Rock The Lakes Festival
19. Aug 23 (DE) Karlsruhe - Substage SOLD OUT
20. Aug 23 (DE) Störmthaler See, Großpösna - Highfield
Trivium Share Cover Of Heaven Shall Burn's 'Implore the Darken Sky'
Caliban Recruit Heaven Shall Burn's Marcus Bischoff For 'Virus'
Heaven Shall Burn Release 'Eradicate' Video
Heaven Shall Burn Release Double Video For Two New Songs
Motley Crue Rock The Fargodome On 2023 World Tour- Joe Bonamassa Rocks Fleetwood Mac's 'Lazy Poker Blues'- more
The Dead Daisies Rock Whitesnake Classic- Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Shadows Follow'- Status Quo Launch Archive Series- more
Carrie Underwood Shares New Song 'Give Her That'- Luke Bryan Streams New Single 'Southern And Slow'- more
Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Motley Crue Rock The Fargodome On 2023 World Tour
Liam Gallagher Streams New Live Album Knebworth 22
Public Image Ltd Deliver 'End Of The World'
Dogstar Release 'Breach' Video
Supergroup The Last Rockstars Announce Only U.S. Show This Fall
Heaven Shall Burn Share Video For Classic Cover Of Blind Guardian's 'Valhalla'
Motley Crue Share Ohio Stadium Concert Recap Video
Joe Bonamassa Rocks Fleetwood Mac's 'Lazy Poker Blues'