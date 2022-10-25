blink-182 and Paramore Lead Adjacent Music Festival Lineup

Festival Poster Festival Poster

blink-182 and Paramore lead the lineup as the headliners of the inaugural Adjacent Music Festival, which will be taking place on the Atlantic CityBeach in Atlantic City, NJ, next Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th and 28th, 2023.

Live Nation sent over these details: The Adjacent Music Festival will be held ocean-side on the Atlantic City Beach adjacent to the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk with a lineup featuring many artists who started their careers and cultivated their loyal fan bases in the Northeast region, including Philadelphia's Japanese Breakfast, The Starting Line and Mannequin Pussy; New Jersey's Bleachers, led by six-time Grammy award winner and Bergenfield, NJ, native Jack Antonoff, Thursday, and Midtown,both of New Brunswick, NJ; Folly, of Sussex, NJ; The Front Bottoms, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, L.S. Dunes, featuring Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, of Belleville, NJ; and The Happy Fits, of Pittstown, NJ; and New York's Jeff Rosenstock, Wheatus, and The Movie Life, all three from Long Island, NY.

Additional bands include Turnstile, Coheed and Cambria, Jimmy Eat World, IDLES, PUP, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Beach Bunny, Motion City Soundtrack, The Linda Lindas, Drug Church, Electric Callboy, Hot Milk, I Am The Avalanche, Knocked Loose, Loveless, Meet Me @ The Altar, Neil Rubenstein, Oxymorrons, Pinkshift, Phantom Planet, Royal & The Serpent, Scowl, Siiickbrain, Waterparks, Zulu, and more.

Related Stories

Matt Skiba Reacts To Blink-182's Reunion With Tom DeLonge

Blink-182 Share Video For New Single 'Edging'

Blink-182's DeLonge Pens Open Letter To Matt Skiba

Blink-182 and Green Day Lead When We Were Young Lineup

Blink-182 Music and Merch

News > Blink-182