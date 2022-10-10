Blink-182 Appear To Be Up To Something

Screen shot of www.blink182.com

Blink-182 have sparked fan excitement and fueled speculation that a big announcement from the band is coming, with a series of mysterious moves that they have made recently.

It apparently started with the band clearing the posts from their Instagram account, and then taking down their official website and replacing it with yellow tape graphics that states "under construction", with a message on the bottom of the page that says, "Hard at work! Check Back Soon".

The fun does not stop there. The group appear to also be giving fans hints with their official Facebook account liking posts from a decade ago, according to NME.

One post had the quote, "Its going to be really strange in 10 years when blink182 is classic rock and we hear it in drug stores and elevators." Another post said, "Blink-182 is writing a new album! It should be released in the next 10 years or so!"

A fan on the Blink-182 shared a photo of promotional posters for "182 Industries" that say, "Your future is cumming...in the blink of an eye" and list the web address onehundredeightytwo.com that redirects to the band's official website, according to Loudwire.

