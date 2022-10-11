Blink-182 and Green Day Lead When We Were Young Lineup

The newly reunited Blink-182 and Green Day have announced as the headliners of next year's When We Were Young Festival after a successful launch of the event this year.

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker surprised fans this morning (October 11th) with the announcement of their reunion, first new music with the original lineup in a decade and world tour.

Following the immediate sell out for the 2022 event, When We Were Young 2023 will return to the Las Vegas Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

The festival will also feature performances from 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer and All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and many more.

According to C3 Presents, Fans can sign up now for the presale that begins Friday, October 14 at 10 am PT for fans who sign up for early access to passes online at whenwewereyoungfestival.com. Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 14 at 2 pm PT. Layaway payment plans start $19.99 down. GA tickets start at $249.99, GA+ tickets start at $419.99 and VIP tickets start at $519.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 years of age and older.

