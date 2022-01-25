When We Were Young Festival Adds Third Date

Organizers of the When We Were Young Festival has announced that they have added a third date for the event on Saturday, October 29th at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

This will be in addition to the previously announced dates of October 22nd and 23rd and will include almost the same line-up with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice, and La Dispute not taking part in the third date.

All three dates will feature headline performances from My Chemical Romance and Paramore. As we previously reported, the lineup will feature a who's who of pop-punk, emo, alternative and rock artists including AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, A Day To Remember, Pierce The Veil, I Prevail, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Car Seat Headrest, Sleeping With Sirens, Knocked Loose, JXDN, Avril Lavigne, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, Bayside, Mom Jeans, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Neck Deep, Silverstein, Palaye Royale, Bright Eyes, Poppy, Nessa Barrett, Wolf Alice, Acceptance, Story of the Year, Atreyu, PVRIS, Saosin, Glassjaw, Lilhuddy, TV Girl, The Starting Line, Thursday, Anberlin, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, State Champs, Four Year Strong, We The Kings, The Wonder Years, Royal & The Serpent, The Ready Set, Kittie, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Garden, Horrorpops, Meet Me At The Altar, The Linda Lindas and Prentiss.

