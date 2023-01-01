blink-182 Reunite For New Music and World Tour (2022 In Review)

Promo photo courtesy Live Nation

blink-182 Reunite For New Music and World Tour was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: blink-182 have reunited with their original lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker and have announced a new single and a world tour.

The first single of their reunion, "Edging", was released Friday, October 14th and it marks for the first new music from the original lineup in a decade.

They will take a short break before heading across the pond for the European and UK leg that will include The Story So Far opening the dates that launch on September 2nd in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro.

The reunited band will also be performing at the When We Were Young Festival on October 21st in Las Vegas, NV. Looking ahead to 2024, they have also announced dates in Australia and New Zealand with support from Rise Against.

Tickets will be going on sale next Monday, October 17th at 10am local time at blink182.com. See the dates and watch the announcement video below:

LATIN AMERICA

+With Support from Wallows

March 11 - Tijuana, MX - Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 - Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Venue TBA

March 23-26 - Bogotá, Colombia - Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 - Monterrey, MX - Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 - Chicago, IL - United Center*

May 9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre*

May 16 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

May 20 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*

May 21 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*

May 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*

May 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center*

May 26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena*

May 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center*

Jun 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center*

Jun 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Jun 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

Jun 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Jul 5 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

Jul 8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

Jul 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

EUROPE

^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena^

Sep 5 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena^

Sep 8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena^

Sep 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum^

Sep 16 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena^

Sep 20 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle^

Oct 2- Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena^

Oct 3 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena^

Oct 11 - London, UK - The O2^

Oct 14 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena^

Oct 21 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

2024 AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 9 - Perth, Western Australia - RAC Arena!

Feb 11 - Adelaide, South Australia - Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 - Melbourne, Victoria - Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 - Sydney, New South Wales - Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 - Brisbane, Queensland - Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena!

Feb 26 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena!

Related Stories

Blink-182's Travis Barker Returned to Stage Against Doctor's Orders (2022 In Review)

Blink-182's Travis Barker Was Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'(2022 In Review)

blink-182 and Paramore Lead Adjacent Music Festival Lineup

Matt Skiba Reacts To Blink-182's Reunion With Tom DeLonge

blink-182 Music and Merch

News > blink-182