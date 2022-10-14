.

Blink-182 Share Video For New Single 'Edging'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-14-2022

Edging single art

Blink-182 have released a music video for their brand new single "Edging", which is the first new track from the original lineup of the group in almost a decade and comes from their forthcoming reunion album.

"Edging" was produced by Travis Barker and he had this to say about the track, "I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022."

Mark Hoppus added, "I'm so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour." Watch the video below:

