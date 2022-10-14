Blink-182 Share Video For New Single 'Edging'

Edging single art

Blink-182 have released a music video for their brand new single "Edging", which is the first new track from the original lineup of the group in almost a decade and comes from their forthcoming reunion album.



"Edging" was produced by Travis Barker and he had this to say about the track, "I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022."

Mark Hoppus added, "I'm so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Blink-182's DeLonge Pens Open Letter To Matt Skiba

Blink-182 and Green Day Lead When We Were Young Lineup

blink-182 Reunite For New Music and World Tour

Blink-182 Appear To Be Up To Something

Blink-182 Music and Merch

News > Blink-182