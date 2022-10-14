Blink-182's DeLonge Pens Open Letter To Matt Skiba

In the wake of Blink-182 reuniting with Tom DeLonge, he has publicly thanked Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba for his contribution to the band while he way away from the group.

Skiba was called on to replace DeLonge in 2015, first as a fill-in but then as a member. He went on to record two albums with the group, 2016's California and 2019's Nine.

DeLonge took to Instagram and shared a letter that he sent to Skiba. Tom wrote, "I sent this to Matt personally, but it's important for the world to know that I honor him. Thank you, @matttskiba."

Here is his letter, "Hi Matt - Tom DeLonge here. I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence. I think you are enormously talented (I still love to listen to your band to this day). You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed. Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark's cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band."

