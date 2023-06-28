Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

(SRO) Iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and 3-time Grammy award-winner Brian Setzer has confirmed a 12-date fall tour coinciding with a new solo album due in the upcoming months via Surfdog Records--more details coming soon. Marking his first live shows in over four years, the "Rockabilly Riot" tour will kick off September 27 at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ and includes stops in Nashville, TN (at the historic Ryman Auditorium), Foxwoods Casino, Cincinnati, Chicago (Waukegan) and others before wrapping in Minneapolis (his adopted hometown).



Ticket details for the "ROCKABILLY RIOT" tour are as follows: fan presale, Wednesday, June 28 (12 PM local)-Thursday, June 29 (10 AM local); local presale: Thursday, June 29 (10 AM - 10 PM local); with the public on sale Friday, June 30 (10 AM local).



For these dates, Setzer will be joined by, in his words, an "international rockabilly band, Chris D'Rozario from Melbourne, Australia and Juan Laurios from Mexico City."



"I've had a pretty long break, and I needed it. I'm renewed and really want to play live again. I want to just get out on the road with this kick-ass little 3-piece band and start playing."



The shows will be highlighted by Setzer's guitar assault and rockin' style on the most electrifying songs from his 40-year career as a solo artist, leader of The Brian Setzer Orchestra and as a Stray Cat. He adds, "I think fans can always expect that I'm going to play the hits. I also want to play some solo guitar and little things I've worked out by myself. I've never really gotten to do that, so it's going to be something new."



His set lists will include "some of the favorite covers I'm doing now. I haven't recorded it, but I really like playing my version of 'Georgia On My Mind.' And then with the band, I want to play a new song 'Girl On The Billboard' because it tells a fun story."



These shows come as Brian is preparing to release a new solo album due in the fall, his first since 2021's Gotta Have The Rumble. Additional details about the forthcoming album will be announced in the coming weeks.

Wednesday, September 27 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

Friday, September 29 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Premier Theater

Saturday, September 30 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

Monday, October 2 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Tuesday, October 3 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Thursday, October 5 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

Friday, October 6 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

Saturday, October 7 - Waukegan, IL - The Genesee Theatre

Monday, October 9 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

Tuesday, October 10 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

Thursday, October 12 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre

Friday, October 13 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

Related Stories

Brian Setzer Streams New Song 'Smash Up On Highway One'

Dion Releases Video For Brian Setzer Collaboration

News > Brian Setzer