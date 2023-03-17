Brian Slagel To Tell More Stories From Metal Blade Records With New Book

Cover art

(Atom Splitter) Metal Blade Records founder Brian Slagel has announced that he will be releasing a new book called "Swing of the Blade: More Stories from Metal Blade Records" on May 9th.

The book follows Brian Slagel's critically acclaimed 2017 book, For the Sake of Heaviness, which delivered a compelling inside look at how a metal-obsessed California teen built Metal Blade Records into the preeminent international home of heavy music.

Rabid readers demanded more anecdotes, more bands, and more of Slagel's musical wisdom. With Swing of the Blade, he delivers.

Featuring a foreword by Slayer's Kerry King, the new book is part-memoir, part-music-business primer, and all metal - delving deep into scenes and bands that fans worldwide obsess about.

Slagel serves up more of his favorite memories about iconic musicians and events, and delves into even greater detail about his long and ongoing relationships with Metallica, Armored Saint, King Diamond, and other heavyweights. Swing of the Blade is told in Slagel's humble but authoritative voice.

His view for the last 40 years - from the studio, in the crowd, and boardroom - offers an unprecedented look into the music, business, and passion that has made both Slagel and Metal Blade champions of discovering and nurturing the best heavy music on the planet.

Pre-order the standard edition via Amazon here, or order the exclusive bundle that will include a bookplate signed by Brian Slagel, bookmark, patch, and a 40th anniversary medal, while supplies last here.!.

