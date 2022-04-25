Metal Blade Records Celebrating 40th Anniversary

(Adrenaline) Metal Blade Records are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a special reissue of their debut release, "Metal Massacre Volume One", for the first time since 1984 on limited-edition vinyl.

Originally released on June 14, 1982, Metal Massacre showcased the best of Los Angeles' unsigned acts of the time such as Metallica, Ratt and Malice, and has since become a cornerstone of Metal Blade Records. This special release dropped worldwide on April 22, 2022 at finer retail stores everywhere.



This 40 anniversary reissue track list includes all songs originally featured on the first and second pressing of the iconic compilation and limited-edition Ruby Red vinyl variant will be available with only 5000 copies total in print, available here and 2,000 copies pressed on clear vinyl (SOLD- OUT) exclusively at metallica.com.

Founder Brian Slagel celebrates with this special re-issue which marks the first of many Metal Blade Records activities happening across the world to celebrate the labels 40th year as a pioneer and champion of heavy music.

"So as we enter our 40th year it is pretty crazy to think about that. The first thing I thought of was reissuing the first Metal Massacre album. I thought it would be difficult to get the rights etc.. it ended up being one of the easiest things as all the bands were super cool and now hopefully you got a copy!

"We're still planning some cool shows and parties for this year so stay tuned for those! It's been pretty overwhelming with all the stuff that's happened so far and its certainly amazing ---just all the things that have happened in the last 40 years and I thank all the people we have worked with over the years! And of course all of you out there for helping make this happen!!" - Founder Metal Blade Records Brian Slagel

Multiple events throughout the US are scheduled including the Metal Blade Records Presenting Sponsor at Decibel Magazine's Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, headlined by one of Metal Blade's most controversial and iconic Death Metal acts, Cannibal Corpse.

The Metal Blade Museum will open its doors in Las Vegas later this year where fans can see memorabilia and artifacts dating back to the label's inception.

Check out the teaser for the upcoming Metal Blade Records documentary. See interviews with the original Metal Massacre artists below:

