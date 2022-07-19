Killswitch Engage To Headline Final Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary Concert

Killswitch Engage have announced that they will headline the third and final Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary concert at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV.
The special show will take place on Wednesday, October 5 and will feature support from Fit for an Autopsy and Visigoth. Tickets will be on sale Friday, July 22 at 10am local time and Live Nation's Presale will be available to fans Wednesday, July 20 at 10am PT thru Thursday, July 21 at 10pm PT.
Frontman Jesse Leach had this to say, "I can't imagine where music or my journey as a musician would be with out Metal Blade Records. I can speak for the band when I say we are stoked and absolutely honored to be apart of the 40th anniversary celebration!
"Killer line up and a legendary milestone for Metal music around the world! Massive respect and love to Brian Slagel for all he has done for music and for Killswitch!"
Label founder Brian Slagel added, "We are super happy to be celebrating our 40th year with our friends in Killswitch Engage, Fit For an Autopsy and Visigoth! I hope you can all come celebrate with us!!!"
Killswitch Engage Announce Live Package with 'Vide Intra' Video
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Lybica Share Debut Songs
Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour Dates Revealed
Killswitch Engage Unleash 'Us Against The World' Video
Killswitch Engage Music and Merch
ZZ Top Announce New Viva Las Vegas Residency Dates- Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis Tour- more
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
ZZ Top Announce New Viva Las Vegas Residency Dates
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis Tour
Killswitch Engage To Headline Final Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary Concert
Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young To Lead Cowboy Luau
Dead Poet Society Announce The Tour That Never Ends Dates
Liam Gallagher And Eminem Premieres Lead AXS TV's 90s Bad Boy Block
Clutch Announce New Album 'Sunrise On Slaughter Beach'
Brant Bjork Shares New Song 'Trip On The Wire'