Bright Eyes Announce Second Wave Of Companions Project Releases

(The Oriel Company) Bright Eyes have announced the second wave of releases as part of their ongoing Companions project. The project, announced in March, sees the band rereleasing their entire catalog, each album accompanied by new recordings.

Out November 11 via Dead Oceans: Lifted or the Story is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground: A Companion, I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning: A Companion, and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn: A Companion.

The EPs include stellar guest performances from Gillian Welch, Dave Rawlings, Becky Stark, and Maria Taylor as well as stunning covers of "November by Azure Ray," "Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel" by Townes Van Zandt and "Agenda Suicide" by The Faint.

Today's announcement comes with the release of three new Companion series recordings: "You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will,"(originally from Lifted), "Old Soul Song (for the New World Order)," (originally from Wide Awake) and "Gold Mine Gutted" (originally from Digital Ash). The band's re-recording flips the styles of Wide Awake and Digital Ash - recording each of those tracks in the style of the other album which were released on the same day in 2005.

LIFTED Or The Story Is In The Soil, Keep Your Ear To The Ground: A Companion

1) "The Big Picture"

2) "You Will. You? Will. You? Will. You? Will."

3) "Laura Laurent"

4) "Nothing Gets Crossed Out"

5) "November"

6) "Waste of Paint"

I'm Wide Awake It's Morning: A Companion

1) "Old Soul Song (for the New World Order)"

2) "First Day of My Life"

3) "Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel"

4) "We Are Nowhere and It's Now"

5) "Road to Joy"

6) "Land Locked Blues"

Digital Ash in a Digital Urn: A Companion

1) "Hit the Switch"

2) "Down in a Rabbit Hole"

3) "Arc of Time (Time Code)"

4) "Ship in a Bottle"

5) "Agenda Suicide"

6) "Gold Mine Gutted"

