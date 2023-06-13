Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album 'POST HUMAN: NeX Gen'

Amen single art

(Grand Stand) Bring Me The Horizon, having recently shared two new singles "LosT" and "AmEN!," have announced a brand new studio album, entitled POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, which is due for release on September 15th via Columbia Records. The news arrives in time for the start of their North American tour with Fall Out Boy, beginning June 27th in Woodlands, TX. Also announced is a UK & Ireland Arena tour in 2024, which includes a night at the 02 Arena in London.

The album and tour launch were announced via a mass, never done before fan activation that the band hosted across their socials and on site at the festival over the course of the weekend.

Fans were encouraged to follow a series of hidden clues and riddles which led them to a secret building, The Church Of Genxsis, which was on site at this weekend's Download Festival in the UK.. Once inside, fans experienced a variety of immersive Genxsis rituals, including face branding, a sermon and tarot readings as they completed their journey to becoming members.

"LosT" and "AmEN!", which featured acclaimed rapper Lil Uzi Vert and hardcore legend Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw, are part of the globally acclaimed Post Human series and follows singles "DiE4u" and "Strangers," which have been streamed over a massive 200 million times to date.

