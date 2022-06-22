Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam Premieres Lead AXS TV July 4th Weekend

AXS TV have announced that their special 4th of July weekend programing will include the premiere of concert films and documentaries featuring Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam.
Their special Red, White, & Rock! programming will kick off on Saturday, July 2nd and run through Monday, July 4th and will include shows/special focusing on the Sounds Of America.
The weekend will include performances by influential American legends like Tom Petty, Kid Rock, Shania Twain, Soundgarden, Bon Jovi, Dolly Parton, Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, Heart, Soundgarden, Motley Crue, and many more.
Their premieres will kick off on July 2nd with "Bruce Springsteen: The Promise - The Making Of 'Darkness On The Edge Of Town". Here is the synopsis: "Combining never-before-seen footage with all-new sit-downs, this acclaimed documentary details the birth of one of The Boss' most important albums and the intense three-year process to bring the signature blue-collar masterpiece to life."
Here are the details about the other Springsteen and Pearl Jam premieres:
July 2 - PREMIERE - Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band: 'Darkness On The Edge Of Town' At The Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band take the stage for one of their most intimate concerts ever, performing their landmark Darkness On The Edge Of Town album in its entirety in an empty theatre.
July 3 - PREMIERE - Pearl Jam Twenty: Oscar-winning filmmaker Cameron Crowe captures the Seattle standouts on their first two decades of musical excellence, in this passionate offering featuring interviews with Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, and the late Chris Cornell.
July 3 - Pearl Jam: Let's Play Two: Hometown hero Eddie Vedder storms into the Windy City, as the band unleashes a career-spanning two-night set at Wrigley Field during the Cubs' historic 2016 championship season.
AXS TV's complete Red, White & Rock! Lineup is as follows:
Saturday, July 2
Saturday Stack: Sounds Of America
12pE to 5pE - Rock Legends Marathon profiling Americana, Southern Rock, Chicago Blues, The New Orleans Sound, California Dreaming, The Motown Sound, US Punk Rock, New York Hip Hop, US Heavy Metal, and American Rock
5pE && 3aE- The Top Ten Revealed: Songs Of America
5:30pE & 3:30aE- The Top Ten Revealed: Patriotic Songs
6pE - PREMIERE - Bruce Springsteen: The Promise - The Making Of 'Darkness On The Edge Of Town'
8pE - PREMIERE - Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band: 'Darkness On The Edge Of Town' At The Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park
11:30pE - Tom Petty - Live From Gatorville
Sunday, July 3
10:30aE - Lynyrd Skynyrd
11:30aE - Kid Rock: Live From The Artists Den
12:30pE - John Fogerty: Part One
1:30pE - Cheap Trick
2:30pE - Alabama Shakes: Live From The Artists Den
3:30pE - Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den
4:30pE & 2:30aE - Stone Temple Pilots: Live In Chicago
6pE & 11:30pE - PREMIERE - Pearl Jam: Twenty
9pE - Pearl Jam: Let's Play Two
Monday, July 4
8aE - Dolly Parton: 50 Years At The Opry
10aE - Shania Twain - Still The One
11:30aE - Sugarland: The Incredible Machine
12:30pE - Bon Jovi: Lost Highway - The Concert
1:30pE - Aerosmith: Live at Donington
3:30pE - Heart: Part One
4:30pE - Heart: Part Two
5:30pE - Motley Crue - The End
