Bruce Springsteen Performs Commodores Classic 'Nightshift' On The Tonight Show

Bruce Henne | 11-18-2022

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen performed the Commodores classic hit, "Nightshift", on the third night of his residency on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on November 16.

"An essential song selection in the early creation of 'Only The Strong Survive', the track inspired Springsteen, his producer Ron Aniello and engineer Rob Lebret to christen themselves 'The Night Shift' while finishing this new record," according to the singer's camp. "Nightshift" was first recorded by The Commodores on Motown Records in 1985, serving as a tribute to late soul music heroes Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson just after they passed."

The newly-released album, "Only The Strong Survive", sees the New Jersey rocker cover tracks from the catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more.

Get more details and watch video of the latest late night performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

