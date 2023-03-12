.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness

Keavin Wiggins | 03-12-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bruce Springsteen Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced on Saturday (March 11th) that they have been forced to cancel their concert in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania on Sunday night due to illness.

The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's concert at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday March 12 has been postponed.

"We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show."

Related Stories
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Expand Tour

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announced US Tour (2022 In Review)

Bruce Springsteen Teamed With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing' (2022 In Review)

Bruce Springsteen's Late Night with Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

More Bruce Springsteen News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness- Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album- more

Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout

Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness

Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album

Linkin Park Dismiss Creepy Chester Bennington Hologram Idea

AC/DC Classic Gets A Rockin' Bagpipe Makeover

Artillery Star Josue Madsen Dead At 45 After Being Hit By A Bus

Skid Row Added To Dates On KISS End Of The Road Farewell Tour

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Imaad Wasif Gets Animated For Mr. Fear, So Long (Money Mark Rework)

Luke Laird, Lori McKenna, And Barry Dean Releasing The Songwriter Tapes Vol. 2