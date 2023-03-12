Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced on Saturday (March 11th) that they have been forced to cancel their concert in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania on Sunday night due to illness.

The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's concert at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday March 12 has been postponed.

"We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show."

