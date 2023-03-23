.

Bruce Springsteen Honored With US National Medal Of Arts

Bruce Henne | 03-23-2023

Bruce Springsteen Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen was among the recipients to be honored with a US National Medal Of Arts during a March 21 ceremony at The White House.

The award is the highest honor given to artists and arts patrons by the United States government, and is awarded by the President of the United States to individuals or groups who "...are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support and availability of the arts in the United States."

The honor recognized the New Jersey rocker as "one of our greatest performers and storytellers, Bruce Springsteen's music celebrates our triumphs, heals our wounds, and gives us hope, capturing the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American."

Gladys Knight, Jose Felicano, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Vera Wang and Mindy Kaling were among the honorees recognized for their contributions to American culture.

"The National Medal of Arts recipients have helped to define and enrich our nation's cultural legacy through their life long passionate commitment," said National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "We are a better nation because of their contributions. Their work helps us see the world in different ways. It inspires us to reach our full potential and recognize our common humanity. I join the President in congratulating and thanking them."

Watch video of Springsteen receiving his award here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
