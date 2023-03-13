.

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Another Tour Date Due To Illness

Keavin Wiggins | 03-13-2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band have been forced to postponed a third show on their current North American tour due to an illness within the group.

Tuesday's concert at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY has now been postponed, after previously postponing their March 12th show in Connecticut and the March 9th concert in Columbus, OH.

They shared via social media, "Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show."

Guitarist Steven Van Zandt took to Twitter to reassure fans. He tweeted, "No need to be anxious or afraid. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon."

