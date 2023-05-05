Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Badlands' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming a new lyric video for his 1978 classic, "Badlands." The song is featured in the new Marvel film, "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3", which opens in North American theaters today.
The third and final installment in the superhero trilogy features a cast that includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Salda-a, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone and more.
The opening track on Springsteen's fourth album, "Darkness On The Edge Of Town", "Badlands" went on to become a fan favorite and one of the most-performed songs in the rocker's catalog, according to setlist.fm.
Springsteen recently launched an extended spring/summer series of concerts across Europe with the E Street Band.
Last fall, the New Jersey rocker released his latest album, "Only The Strong Survive", which saw him cover soul and R&B tracks from the catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more.
Stream the new lyric video for "Badlands" here.
