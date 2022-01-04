Candlebox Unplug For 'Riptide' With Chris Cornell's Brother Peter 2021 In Review

Riptide Acoustic single art

Candlebox had a top 21 story from November 2021 after they released a brand new acoustic rendition of their song "Riptide", which was produced by Peter Cornell, brother of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

The original version of the track appeared on the band's latest studio album, "Wolves". Kevin Martin had this to say about the special unplugged recording, "'Riptide' might be my favorite Candlebox song of all time.

"There's so much in this song that breathes life into me. I love the nakedness of this track and the baring of its soul to anyone that will listen. I love this version and I think Candlebox fans, old and new, will as well.

"Peter did a great job getting this version out of us, and that's what we look for in producers--to take us where we don't know we can go and show us the beauty of our songs! Enjoy."

Cornell added, "I fell in love with 'Riptide' the moment I first heard it on Wolves, and was honored when Candlebox asked me to produce an unplugged version of the song. Between Kevin's incredible vocals, the band's rock-solid performance, and the addition of cellist Bryan Gibson (a longtime touring partner of Peter's brother, Chris), we're all very happy with the result.

"Brian Quinn's lead on the song is particularly bittersweet for me; I brought an early-90s Thompson acoustic guitar to the studio for the 'Riptide' session, which was a gift from my brother in '98, and it was on this guitar that Brian completely crushed it." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Candlebox Unplug For 'Riptide' With Chris Cornell's Brother Peter

Candlebox Launching U.S. Tour This Summer

Candlebox Stream 'My Weakness' From Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Pete RG, Skillet)

News > Candlebox