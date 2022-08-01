.

Chase Rice Delivers 'Key West & Colorado'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-31-2022

Chase Rice Single art
As promised, Chase Rice has released the full studio version of this song "Key West & Colorado", which comes from his as yet announced next studio album.

"When we wrote 'Key West & Colorado' in Grayton Beach we weren't necessarily planning on writing a song that day," recalls Rice of the song's origin. "We went out on Brian Kelley's boat that day - it was me, him, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Corey Crowder and Hunter Phelps - and he told me that I'd actually posted about a trip I did from Key West to Colorado and he thought it'd be a cool title. Within less than a minute I twisted it to what the song turned into."

With today's release as a preview of the full-length project to come, Rice shares what he describes as "a story about a man trying to figure his life out - trying to figure out his past, trying to figure out his satiation with the breakup that he had or the woman that was in his life that he lost - and the trip that he took to help him along that journey."

