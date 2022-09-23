Circa Waves have released a music video for their brand new single, "Do You Wanna Talk" to announce their fifth studio album, "Never Going Under", which will arrive on January 13th.
Frontman Kieran Shudall said of the upcoming record, "Never Going Under speaks to that uniquely modern phenomenon of genuinely not knowing what type of world our kids are going to find themselves in in 30 years.
"Physically, environmentally, politically we are completely in the unknown. That scares us all but ultimately we know we can never give up on the future because how can you?
"The songs on the album are written differently from the previous work we've put out. They are written from the perspective of my son and also from my own current experience of the climate today.
"Circa waves Have always had a certain world view, but now it's through that lens of being a father and still not knowing what the hell is going on. Never Going Under is a snapshot of the fear we all feel today and the resilience we will need to get through it." Watch the video below:
Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Journey's Neal Schon Reacts To Steve Perry's Trademark Dispute- more
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
The Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song
Micki Free Enlists Santana Stars For 'World On Fire'
Circa Waves Share 'Do You Wanna Talk' Video and Announce Album
Broken Social Scene Surprise Release Live At the Phoenix Concert Theatre 2003
Journey's Neal Schon Reacts To Steve Perry's Trademark Dispute
When We Were Hungry Fest Canceled
Tom Petty Live at the Fillmore 1997 Details Revealed
Corrosion Of Conformity Announce US Headline Tour