Circa Waves Share 'Do You Wanna Talk' Video and Announce Album

Circa Waves have released a music video for their brand new single, "Do You Wanna Talk" to announce their fifth studio album, "Never Going Under", which will arrive on January 13th.

Frontman Kieran Shudall said of the upcoming record, "Never Going Under speaks to that uniquely modern phenomenon of genuinely not knowing what type of world our kids are going to find themselves in in 30 years.

"Physically, environmentally, politically we are completely in the unknown. That scares us all but ultimately we know we can never give up on the future because how can you?

"The songs on the album are written differently from the previous work we've put out. They are written from the perspective of my son and also from my own current experience of the climate today.

"Circa waves Have always had a certain world view, but now it's through that lens of being a father and still not knowing what the hell is going on. Never Going Under is a snapshot of the fear we all feel today and the resilience we will need to get through it." Watch the video below:

