Circa Waves Deliver Never Going Unplugged EP

03-23-2023

Circa Waves Cover art
(PIAS) Hot on the heels of the critically acclaimed album, Never Going Under, Circa Waves are today sharing the Never Going Unplugged EP; a selection of acoustic re-workings of four tracks from the recent album, including "Carry You Home" and "Never Going Under". The new EP is out today via Lower Third / PIAS and available to stream here..

Never Going Unplugged comes in line with a string of North American dates in support of Never Going Under which finds the band performing in Seattle, New York, Philadelphia and more.

Never Going Under is the band's highly anticipated fifth record, and the encapsulation of a continued upward trajectory for Circa Waves over the last decade. Becoming one of Britain's most influential and adored guitar bands, the four piece's dedication to constantly developing their sound has seen them secure increasingly high positions in the Official Album Charts, as well as amassing an army of dedicated fans.

The latest stage in their illustrious career, this record sees the band continue to push themselves into new territories and effortlessly cement their place in the scene.

