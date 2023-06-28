Circa Waves Announce Intimate UK Tour Dates

(Prescription PR) Circa Waves are today announcing a special run of UK live dates from which a portion of the profits will be donated to local foodbanks in each town they are touring through.
The band recently released new album Never Going Under to high praise across press and radio and have a summer of headlining festival stages to look forward to. Recognising their position in being able to help charities close to their hearts however, they made the decision to bring Never Going Under to intimate venues in eight UK towns and cities for the benefit of a foodbank in each area, at a time when donations are needed more than ever.
The band had the following to say about the decision to show their support. "We're so happy to be supporting food banks on our next tour. In this current climate where the cost of living crisis is hitting everyone we know that being able to feed your family is no longer a given. We will be playing a handful of small intimate shows with a percentage of profits going to local food banks in each area. Can't wait to see you there."
Kieran, Sam, Joe and Colin
Full upcoming 2023 live dates are as follows. Tickets go on sale Fri 30th June at 10am BST.
Fri 06 Oct - Docks Academy, Grimsby for Feed The Community
Sat 07 Oct - Tenement Trail Festival, Glasgow
Sun 08 Oct - Brickyard, Carlisle for Carlisle Foodbank
Tue 10 Oct - Esquires, Bedford for Bedford Foodbank
Wed 11 Oct - MK11, Milton Keynes for The MK Foodbank
Thu 12 Oct - Engine Rooms, Southampton for Southampton City Mission
Sat 14 Oct - Ferret, Preston for Noor Foodbank
Sun 15 Oct - Arts Centre, Norwich for Norwich Foodbank
Mon 16 Oct - Tramshed, Cardiff for Cardiff Foodbank
