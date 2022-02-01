Circle Jerks Premiere 'Wild In The Streets' Video

(Grandstand Media) Punk icons Circle Jerks have released a music video for the newly remastered track "Wild in the Streets." The song is the title track to their forthcoming 40th anniversary reissue of their sophomore album.
Set for release on February 18th, the package will include remastered audio by Pete Lyman and rare April 1982 live performances of material from the band's first two albums, captured at the Elite Club in San Francisco.
A lavish 20-page, full-color 12-by-12-inch booklet created for this release assembles historic photographs, club flyers, and an 8,200-word essay by veteran Los Angeles journalist Chris Morris, including new interviews with founding band members Keith Morris, Greg Heston, and Lucky Lehrer.
The new music video was directed by storied photographer and skateboarder Atiba Jefferson. The video features a live Circle Jerks performance from 1982 and skaters Tony Hawk, Lance Mountain, Christian Hosoi, Eric Koston, Kevin "Spanky" Long, Steve Olson, Victoria Ruesga, Sal Barbier, Rowan Zorilla, Sean Malto, Anaiah Lei, Lizzie Armanto, Dashawn Jordan, Max Perlich, and more.
Of the video, Atiba reveals, "I grew up on 'Wild In The Streets', so to be asked to direct this video was a huge honor. I wanted to capture and preserve 40 years of history but also celebrate 40 years of punk rock and skateboarding history." Watch the video below:
Circle Jerks Add Over Two Dozen Shows To First Tour In 15 Years
Circle Jerks' Zander Schloss Shares 'Song About Songs'
Circle Jerks Classic Album Remastered For Vinyl Reissue
Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Aerosmith Cancel 2022 European Tour- Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops iTunes Chart- more
Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover- Zakk Wylde Launching The Wylde Goose Show Podcast- The Black Keys- more
Original Megadeth Members Reunite To Honor Gar- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert 'Cancer Free'- Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music- more
Megadeth's New Album Release Delayed Says Mustaine- Pearl Jam and Mason Jennings Offshoot Painted Shield Share New Song- more
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard