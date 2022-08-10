.

Cody Jinks Leads Lineup For Rebels & Renegades Music Festival

Keavin Wiggins | 08-09-2022

Cody Jinks Festival poster
Festival poster

Cody Jinks and Trampled by Turtles lead the lineup for the inaugural Rebels & Renegades Music Festival on October 15th and 16th at the Monterey Fair & Event Center in Monterey, CA.

The festival will be taking place at the same location as the famed Monterey Pop Festival and will also feature performances from Orville Peck, Houndmouth, The Cadillac Three, Shane Smith & The Saints, Nikki Lane, Amigo The Devil, Sierra Hull, Fruition, Charles Wesley Godwin, Kat Hasty, Myron Elkins, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

"We've been planning Rebels & Renegades since 2019, and to see it coming to life in 2022 is phenomenal," said Amy Sheehan, part owner of festival organizer Good Vibez with Dan Sheehan. "We are excited to establish a new music experience in Monterey, full of down-to-earth music, interactive art opportunities and local craft and food creatives. Our vision has always been to bring music that we love to the town we call home."

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 am PT

