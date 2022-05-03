Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks Lead Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup

Festival poster

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks and Zach Bryan have been announced as the headliners for the second annual Born & Raised Music Festival that will be taking place this fall.

The festival will return to the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma on Friday, September 16th, Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th.

Bryan will head the lineup for The Friday Night Honky Tonk, with outlaw country star headlining Saturday and southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd will top the bill for the final night.

Born & Raised 2022 will feature over 35 artists including including Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Wade Bowen, Flatland Cavalry, American Aquarium and many more.



"The reaction from fans in year one of Born & Raised was overwhelmingly reassuring that the festival we put together was a success," shares Festival Producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents. "We couldn't wait to get going on 2022 and get this year's lineup out to the public. We hope people sing along with some of their favorite bands plus discover some new ones to add to their daily playlists."



"I can't wait to come back, and I'm gonna play as many damn songs as they let me," exclaims Cody Jinks.

Friday, September 16

Zach Bryan

American Aquarium

Mike and The Moonpies

Jamie Lin Wilson

Joshua Ray Walker

Tim Montana

Kendell Marvel

Dalton Domino



Saturday, September 17

Cody Jinks

Brothers Osborne

Hold My Beer & Watch This w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Natalie Hemby

Kody West

Charles Wesley Godwin

Nick Shoulders

Gracie York

Leah Blevins

William Beckmann

Matt Schuster



Sunday, September 18

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Randy Rogers Band

Josh Abbott Band

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Wade Bowen

Corey Kent

The Band of Heathens

Whitey Morgan & The 78's

Tanner Usrey

Kat Hasty

Them Dirty Roses

Josh Meloy

Riddy Arman

Summer Dean

Courtney Patton

