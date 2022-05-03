Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks Lead Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks and Zach Bryan have been announced as the headliners for the second annual Born & Raised Music Festival that will be taking place this fall.
The festival will return to the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma on Friday, September 16th, Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th.
Bryan will head the lineup for The Friday Night Honky Tonk, with outlaw country star headlining Saturday and southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd will top the bill for the final night.
Born & Raised 2022 will feature over 35 artists including including Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Wade Bowen, Flatland Cavalry, American Aquarium and many more.
"The reaction from fans in year one of Born & Raised was overwhelmingly reassuring that the festival we put together was a success," shares Festival Producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents. "We couldn't wait to get going on 2022 and get this year's lineup out to the public. We hope people sing along with some of their favorite bands plus discover some new ones to add to their daily playlists."
"I can't wait to come back, and I'm gonna play as many damn songs as they let me," exclaims Cody Jinks.
Friday, September 16
Zach Bryan
American Aquarium
Mike and The Moonpies
Jamie Lin Wilson
Joshua Ray Walker
Tim Montana
Kendell Marvel
Dalton Domino
Saturday, September 17
Cody Jinks
Brothers Osborne
Hold My Beer & Watch This w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Natalie Hemby
Kody West
Charles Wesley Godwin
Nick Shoulders
Gracie York
Leah Blevins
William Beckmann
Matt Schuster
Sunday, September 18
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Randy Rogers Band
Josh Abbott Band
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Wade Bowen
Corey Kent
The Band of Heathens
Whitey Morgan & The 78's
Tanner Usrey
Kat Hasty
Them Dirty Roses
Josh Meloy
Riddy Arman
Summer Dean
Courtney Patton
