.

Crossfaith Announce First North American Tour In 7 Years

07-14-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Crossfaith Tour poster
Tour poster

(Atom Splitter) Crossfaith have announced that they will be launching their first North American headline tour in seven years, which will feature support from their UNFD label mates Limbs.

The tour will be kicking off on September 8th in Berkeley, California, and runs through October 9 in Seattle. The band will also appear at several festivals during the run, including Furnace Fest and Aftershock.

"We're finally coming back to North America after the last tour back in 2015," the band says. "We are very sorry to keep you guys waiting for so many years.

"We're planning on playing songs from every record to follow our history. We will also play new songs. We are pumped to make new history with you - our fans. See you guys in da pit!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 12pm ET. See the dates and routing below:
9/8 - Berkeley, CA
9/9 - Los Angeles, CA
9/10 - Santa Cruz, CA
9/11 - San Diego, CA
9/13 - Phoenix, AZ
9/15 - Austin, TX
9/16 - Houston, TX
9/17 - Dallas, TX
9/18 - Memphis, TN
9/20 - Virginia Beach, VA
9/21 - Durham, NC
9/23 - Furnace Fest @ Birmingham, AL
9/24 - Atlanta, GA
9/25 - Baltimore, MD
9/27 - Philadelphia, PA
9/28 - New York, NY
9/30 - Boston, MA
10/1 - Montreal, QC
10/2 - Toronto, ON
10/3 - Chicago, IL
10/7 - Aftershock Festival @ Sacramento, CA *
10/8 - Portland, OR**
10/9 - Seattle, WA**
** CROSSFAITH ONLY

Related Stories
Crossfaith Announce First North American Tour In 7 Years

Crossfaith Share New Song 'Feel Alive'

Crossfaith Unleash 'Slave Of Chaos'

Crossfaith Stream New Song and Announce EP

News > Crossfaith

advertisement
Day In Rock

Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns- more

Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup

Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more

On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

Latest News

Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video

Pearl Jam To Play SiriusXM's Small Stage Concert

Crossfaith Announce First North American Tour In 7 Years

Pistols At Dawn Premiere 'Fly' Video

Vance Joys Shares In Our Own Sweet Time Sessions

Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts On Fall Tour

David Bowie's Landmark 1972 UK TV Performance Of Starman Streaming

Metallica Rock 'Creeping Death' At Download Germany