.

Curse Of Cain Share 'Alive' Video And Announce New Deal

Keavin Wiggins | December 11, 2022
Curse Of Cain Single art
Single art

Curse Of Cain have released a music video for their brand new single, "Alive", which they have shared to celebrate their brand new deal with Atomic Fire Records.

The band says of the new song, "'Alive' is the natural song for us to start of with. It's catchy but dark at the same time; it really captures the movie metal feeling that is our signature."

They said of the new deal, "We are beyond excited and really looking forward to this collaboration. Atomic Fire Records is the perfect partner for us, and we are happy to take this huge next step together with them."

Atomic Fire Records CEO Markus Wosgien added, "We were all completely impressed by what Curse Of Cain presented to us with their debut album: a coherent, exciting concept and a multi-faceted album with numerous catchy tunes.

"In short, everything is right here and fantastic musicians come together who have created something unique. I've had a close friendship with Jonas Asplind since his time in Follow The Cipher, so I'm all the more pleased to be able to further promote his musical career and to be able to walk with him. Curse Of Cain is one of the most exciting newcomers of the hour. Look forward to something very special!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Curse Of Cain Share 'Alive' Video And Announce New Deal

Curse Of Cain Music and Merch

News > Curse Of Cain

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Pantera Classic 'Rise' Covered By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more

Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more

Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts

Passport: DOGO du Togo

World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More

Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States

Latest News

Pantera Classic 'Rise' Covered By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag

Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video From Parole Violator Film

Of Mice & Men Share 'Obsolete (Sullivan King Remix)'

Budderside Play Tribute To Frontman's Father With 'Joker'

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Streaming 'Return To Death Row' EP

Alabama Shakes' 'Boys & Girls' Expanded For 10th Anniversary

NOFX's Fat Mike Launches Bottles To The Ground

Curse Of Cain Share 'Alive' Video And Announce New Deal