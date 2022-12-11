Curse Of Cain Share 'Alive' Video And Announce New Deal

Curse Of Cain have released a music video for their brand new single, "Alive", which they have shared to celebrate their brand new deal with Atomic Fire Records.
The band says of the new song, "'Alive' is the natural song for us to start of with. It's catchy but dark at the same time; it really captures the movie metal feeling that is our signature."
They said of the new deal, "We are beyond excited and really looking forward to this collaboration. Atomic Fire Records is the perfect partner for us, and we are happy to take this huge next step together with them."
Atomic Fire Records CEO Markus Wosgien added, "We were all completely impressed by what Curse Of Cain presented to us with their debut album: a coherent, exciting concept and a multi-faceted album with numerous catchy tunes.
"In short, everything is right here and fantastic musicians come together who have created something unique. I've had a close friendship with Jonas Asplind since his time in Follow The Cipher, so I'm all the more pleased to be able to further promote his musical career and to be able to walk with him. Curse Of Cain is one of the most exciting newcomers of the hour. Look forward to something very special!" Watch the video below:
