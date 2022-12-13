Dave Grohl's Dream Widow Metal Band Releases EP (2022 In Review)

Dave Grohl's Dream Widow Metal Band Releases EP was a top 22 story from March 2022: Dave Grohl has officially gone metal with the release of the new self-titled EP from his fictional Dream Widow band, which he created for the Foo Fighters recently released film "Studio 666."
The EP was created by Grohl (vocals, guitar, bass and drums) and lead guitarist Jim Rota of Fireball Ministry. They are joined on a few tracks by keyboardists Rami Jaffee and Oliver Roman.
The Foos shared these details: "The name and mythos of Dream Widow will be familiar to those who've laughed and screamed watching Foo Fighters' horror-comedy feature film Studio 666 - now available on demand for home viewing in the US. In the film, Foo Fighters attempt to record their newest album in the same house where the legendary - and fictional - Dream Widow met its tragic and untimely end - with hilariously horrifying consequences. Dreams never die... or do they? Thanks to Grohl and friends, DREAM WIDOW lives." Watch a visualizer for the song "Cold" below":
