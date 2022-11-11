Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert

(Prime PR) This week, Gibson Gives--the charitable arm of Gibson the iconic American instrument brand--and the Guitars For Vets--celebrated U.S. Military Veterans ahead of Veterans Day with the "Rock To Remember" concert and a Live Auction at the Gibson Garage in Nashville. "Rock To Remember" raises funds to provide music programs for returning U.S. Veterans affected by PTSD.

The "Rock To Remember" concert was filled by performances from a diverse group of artists including Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, Scott Stapp, Kirk Fletcher, Emerson Hart, Tigirlily, Goodbye June, the John Bohlinger trio, U.S. Veteran Scotty Hasting, the Veterans of the Nashville Chapter of Guitars For Vets and host Jared James Nichols. The night included a live auction and charitable donations onsite which raised $15,000.

A "Rock To Remember" auction featuring Gibson Custom Shop guitars has opened for bidding online today. The auction will run through Wednesday, December 7, "National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" and the "Rock To Remember" concert will stream globally on the same day via Guitars for Vets here.

"Gibson Gives is proud of our long partnership with Guitars For Vets," explains Dendy Jarrett, Executive Director of Gibson Gives. "Watching Scotty Hasting--a U.S. veteran and a Guitars For Vets graduate--perform the songs he has written is such an inspiration to all of how this music program helps returning veterans."

"I believe that the first step in suicide prevention is to inspire those suffering in despair to keep on living and the community that is built around Guitars for Vets and Gibson Gives is doing just that," says Patrick Nettesheim (Co-Founder, Guitars For Vets). "Together, our organizations along with the healing power of music, are blazing a path that can transform complete loss or the absence of hope into the desire to soldier on and reclaim the birthright of joy."

